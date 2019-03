© Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Johnson & Johnson won a jury trial Wednesday in New Jersey in a case where a man alleged that talc in its baby powder caused his cancer.Company officials released the following statement after the verdict: "Today's jury unanimously ruled that Johnson's Baby Powder does not contain asbestos and was not the cause of the plaintiff's disease. It's important to emphasize the track record in these cases. This is the third verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson in recent months, and of the last 9 mesothelioma cases, three ruled in favor of J&J, and five resulted in mistrials. It remains true that of all the talc-related verdicts against Johnson & Johnson that have been through the appeals process, every one has been overturned. This trial track records underscores the decades of clinical evidence and scientific studies by medical experts around the world support the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder."But Johnson & Johnson hasn't won all of its baby powder cases. On its website, the company explains its thoughts on why it thinks talc is safe.