Political

Legal

Moral

Intellectual

Military expenditures in general - no balance and no reality check

The 2 per cent goal

The MIMAC

NATO Titanic

"Ahead of the meeting of NATO Leaders in London to mark the Alliance's 70th anniversary, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday (29 November 2019) gave details of large increases in Allied defence spending. Mr. Stoltenberg announced that in 2019 defense spending across European Allies and Canada increased in real terms by 4.6 %, making this the fifth consecutive year of growth. He also revealed that by the end of 2020, those Allies will have invested $130 billion more since 2016. Based on the latest estimates, the accumulated increase in defense spending by the end of 2024 will be $400 billion. Mr. Stoltenberg said: "This is unprecedented progress and it is making NATO stronger.' "

There is only two words for it:

Madness and irrationality.

Madness in and of itself and madness when seen in the perspective of all the other problems humanity must urgently find funds to solve.