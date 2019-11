© Reuters / Esam Al-Fetori

It has been estimated that some 25,000 Libyans were killed just between March and October 2011

Having sponsored the 2011 'humanitarian' regime-change in Libya and reducing the North African country to chaos and civil war, the US is now protesting the alleged presence of Russian troops there as "incredibly destabilizing."That was the claim on Tuesday by David Schenker, the assistant secretary for near eastern affairs at the State Department. He told reporters that Russian regulars were being sent to Libya "in significant numbers" to support the Libya National Army (LNA) and said that "raises the specter of large-scale casualties among the civilian population.", and who knows how many more since, as the country went from one of the most prosperous in Africa to a chaotic wasteland dominated by warlords. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) was drawn to the chaos, and reporters even found open-air slave markets at one point.Now, however, as General Khalifa Haftar -, mind you - and his LNA seem poised to reunite the country and brush aside the US-backed "national unity government" that clings on to the capital and not much more,The US obsession for blaming Russia for absolutely everything - from the 2016 presidential election to apparently Libya now - would be ludicrous were it not so destructive. CNN even reported that "Russian mercenaries backing Haftar" may have shot down a US drone over Tripoli last week, citing anonymous Pentagon sources, of course. The network did not retract the claim even after the LNA claimed responsibility itself on Monday, and even offered to coordinate its operations with the US going forward - hardly the modus operandi of "Russians," that.All of this makes Washington's objections to the supposed Russian presence on humanitarian grounds far too cynical to believe. Fear that Russia might establish a base on NATO's southern flank, or somehow clean up the mess of America's own making, that I could understand, but of course, the State Department can't say any of that out loud.If Russian troops have really arrived in Libya - a claim for which Schenker has provided no evidence, mind you - then the Syrian experience suggests that poor country might finally see peace in the foreseeable future, after years of "freedom" brought by NATO bombs and local jihadists. While that might be seen as a disaster in Foggy Bottom, I totally understand if the Libyans simply don't give a damn.