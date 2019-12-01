© AP/John Locher



"While I still believe Senator Harris is the strongest candidate. I have never seen an organisation treat its staff so poorly ... I no longer have confidence in our campaign or its leadership. The treatment of our staff over the last two weeks was the final straw."

"Because we have refused to confront our mistakes, foster an environment of critical thinking, and honest feedback, or trust the expertise of talented staff, we find ourselves making the same unforced errors over and over."

"Just like every campaign, we have made tough decisions to have the resources we need to place in Iowa and springboard into the rest of the primary calendar."

A blistering resignation letter from a member of the Kamala Harris campaign paints a picture of low morale among staffers of a directionless campaign with "no real plan to win" ahead of the crucial Iowa caucus in 2020. The Democratic primary challenger faces division among the ranks as the critical Iowa caucus nears.According to the New York Times,speaking largely on the condition of anonymity to disclose the campaign's many flaws and tactical errors, from focusing on the wrong states to targeting the wrong candidates, as a frustrated campaign staff draws closer to 2020 Democratic primaries, which at one point counted the California Senator as a likely star.Ms Mehlenbacher's letter came a few days after a November staff meeting during which aides pressedabout strategy and finances after sweeping layoffs ahead of the campaign's movement in Iowa.She said it was "unacceptable" to move campaign staff from Washington DC to headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland,withandIn the letter, dated 11 November, Ms Mehlenbacher said that "neither the campaign manager or the chair" had addressed the staff "to explain, apologise or reassure" those who remain. "Something has got to give."Staffers and allies within the campaign also criticised Ms Harris for retreating against Democratic rivals without clear messaging as to whether she straddles the moderate or progressive side of the party's current ideological divide, according to the report.As for her platform, Ms Harris also has faced criticism forwhich has become central to top-polling Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and forwhile answering for her record as a prosecutor.The letter reads:The report also saysmaking it difficult for staff to address their criticism of the candidate. Staffers also believe it would be difficult to replace Mr Rodriguez without also signaling the resignations of Ms Harris' consultants.The New York Times spoke to Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, an influential leader within the Congressional Black Caucus, who said she told Ms Harris that "there needs to be a change" and has urged the candidate to remove Mr Rodriguez. "The weakness is at the top," she said.In a statement, Mr Rodriguez said:Ms Harris declined an interview with the newspaper.diving from $12 million in early 2019 — just behind top-ranked Mr Sanders, who collected more than $18 million — to a flat-lining $11 million in the second and third quarters of the year.The report suggests the campaign is bracing for a significant financial hit to close out the year, while the campaign mulls whether to consider embracing super PACs to try to rake in more cash ahead of 2020.