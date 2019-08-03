Society's Child
Idiots think Tulsi Gabbard was hired by 'Russia' to bring down Kamala Harris
Paul Joseph Watson
Summit News
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 00:01 UTC
Yes, really.
During last night's debate, Gabbard took Harris to task for her role in "putting over 1500 people in jail for marijuana violations" then laughing about it when asked if she ever smoked marijuana.
As you can see from the video, Harris was left floundering, with her usual righteously indignant front shattered.
Despite all the other candidates trending on Twitter last night, and despite her being the most searched candidate on Google, Gabbard did not trend on Twitter.
However, she was responsible for the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed - which started trending this morning.
This led an army of Russian collusion conspiracy theorists to ludicrously assert that Gabbard had been hired by the Kremlin to take down Harris.
"Have you heard the news? Tulsi was hired by Russia to take down Kamala and help Trump," tweeted Peter D'Ambrosca with a sampling of the insanity.
"When you wake up to see hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed trending, you know the Russian troll bots and trumpers are worried about Kamala Harris, bigly," tweeted another user.
"Tulsi is 2020's Jill Stein. A fraudulent, Vladimir Putin approved spoiler. Putin took Tulsi, an American soldier, and turned her into a Trojan Horse, his own #SiberianCandidate," tweeted another.
The same people who claim social media bias against conservatives is a "conspiracy theory" routinely think Russia is behind every trending hashtag they don't like.
That's the biggest, nuttiest conspiracy theory of them all.
Idiots indeed.
