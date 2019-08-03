After Tulsi Gabbard destroyed Kamala Harris on her history of locking up black people as a prosecutor, idiots on Twitter began claiming that Gabbard had been hired by Russia to bring down Harris.Yes, really.During last night's debate, Gabbard took Harris to task for her role in "putting over 1500 people in jail for marijuana violations" then laughing about it when asked if she ever smoked marijuana.This led an army of Russian collusion conspiracy theorists to ludicrously assert that Gabbard had been hired by the Kremlin to take down Harris."Have you heard the news? Tulsi was hired by Russia to take down Kamala and help Trump," tweeted Peter D'Ambrosca with a sampling of the insanity."When you wake up to see hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed trending, you know the Russian troll bots and trumpers are worried about Kamala Harris, bigly," tweeted another user."Tulsi is 2020's Jill Stein. A fraudulent, Vladimir Putin approved spoiler. Putin took Tulsi, an American soldier, and turned her into a Trojan Horse, his own #SiberianCandidate," tweeted another.