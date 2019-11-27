"What I'll say is this. I am determined that our society will be safe for people of all faiths. I don't want anyone to be feeling insecure in our society and our government will protect every community."

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted antisemitism in Labour has not risen under his leadership and resisted calls to apologise to Britain's Jews, after the country's chief rabbi claimed he had let poison take root in the party.In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil, the Labour leader declined four opportunities to apologise for the party's approach to dealing with antisemitism, which has led a string of Labour MPs to resign and the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to launch an investigation.Corbyn, asked whether he would say sorry to Jews on behalf of his party, said:At the end of a bruising day, Corbyn also struggled with questions over how he would fund the party's £58bn pledge to compensate 1950s-born women hit by a rise in the pensions age - Waspi women - and whether some of his tax rises would hit people on lower incomes.Corbyn challenged the rabbi's claims and said he was "looking forward to having a discussion" with him about the accusations.In particular,by claiming it was doing everything possible to tackle anti-Jewish hatred.The Labour leader told Neil:Corbyn insisted he had "developed a much stronger process" to deal with accusations of antisemitism, under which officials are sanctioning and removing members who show anti-Jewish prejudice.However, Neil presented him with the case of a member who has not been suspended and is still being investigated a year after comments came to light saying:Corbyn acknowledged this used an antisemitic trope and said the case was still ongoing.but the party has declined to say how many current complaints are being considered.While he resisted Neil's suggestion he should apologise, supporters pointed out that in the summer of 2018, Corbyn said:Neil also pressed Corbyn on how the party would fund compensation for Waspi women. The Labour leader said:On the party's tax plans, Neil highlighted examples of people earning less than £80,000 who could be hit be tax rises, such as the scrapping of the marriage allowance or a pensioner with modest dividend income.Corbyn said those losing the marriage tax allowance "won't get the advantage" and he said the rise in tax on dividends to the level of income tax was "reasonable and fair".The Labour leader was also asked whether he would order the shooting of the leader of the Islamic State if there was no way to arrest him. Corbyn said:on which he will give a major speech in London on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, the Labour leader's launch of a race and faith manifesto was also overtaken by questions about the chief rabbi's intervention into politics.Speaking at the event in Tottenham, north London, Corbyn said:Responding to allegations that antisemitism has been sanctioned from the top of Labour and that there is anxiety about him becoming prime minister, Corbyn said the party had taken measures to eradicate anti-Jewish hatred, as well as reach out to faith leaders. He added:The Labour peer Lord Dubs, who came to the UK as a child refugee in 1939, expressed disappointment at the rabbi's words.Emily Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, said "everybody now accepts that we took too long" to deal with antisemitism and that regaining trust was difficult - but she said that Mirvis was wrong to say that it had taken root in the party. John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, also told ITV he did not think the chief rabbi had "understood the nature of what we've been doing and how we've been dealing with it".in effect backed the rabbi's criticisms with a tweet that highlighted the "deep sense of insecurity and fear felt by many British Jews".Labour has faced allegations of antisemitism for more than three years, leading to the suspension of a number of high-profile figures such as Ken Livingstone and Chris Williamson, and an unprecedented EHRC investigation.Some prominent Jewish Labour politicians, including Luciana Berger and Louise Ellman, left the party after being the subject of abuse on social media. Berger, who is standing as a candidate for the Liberal Democrats, said it was an