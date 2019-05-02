© Reuters / Hannah McKay



Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis offered a ringing defense of UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on social media, dismissing accusations of anti-Semitism as "slander."Critics, including Jewish leaders and members of Labour, have slammed Corbyn for penning the book's foreword, arguing he endorsed anti-Semitic content.In response, Corbyn has labelled the accusations "offensive," and insisted to the BBC "I've spent my whole life exposing racism in any form."Varoufakis briefly served as the finance minister of Greece back in 2015 and led tough negotiations with the EU over austerity measures for the country. He resigned, however, when Athens finally gave in to the demands of European leaders.