big tech giants answer to no one

One of the crucial debates in the modern online space in recent years has been about the limits of permitted speech. While the First Amendment protects the rights of Americans to speak their mind, those of us living in Europe and much of the rest of the world are increasingly subjected to restrictions on what we are and aren't allowed to say.Traditionally, "hate speech" has been understood to mean words aimed at stirring hatred and violence towards members of various protected groups.Earlier this year, Francis Foster and I interviewed transgender TV presenter India Willoughby about life as a trans woman for our YouTube show, TRIGGERnometry. As with all our interviews, the idea was for two comedians to speak to someone on one side of a contentious debate in a calm, reasonable way and inject a bit of levity and humour into the conversation. We found the discussion interesting and productive.In keeping with the spirit of our show, last week we invited someone from the other side of the debate, Posie Parker, a gender-critical ex-feminist, to give us her perspective. The discussion was equally productive even though her take on some issues seemed a bit intransigent to us. We pushed back on a number of her arguments. The discussion was civil, entertaining, funny and informative.Within hours of being released, the video was watched by over 35,000 people, many of whom actually expressed frustration with us as interviewers for challenging Posie too much!The libertarian argument that YouTube is owned by a private company which is entitled to police content as it wishes is no longer sustainable. We live in a digital world in which a handful of big tech companies have seized control of the public square. As I have argued before, we need a First Amendment for the Internet.Our interview with Posie Parker contained no hate speech or incitement. Don't believe me? Watch it here for yourself.But the truth no longer matters.The design of YouTube's hate speech policy is clear. A channel like ours, which has had a video deleted for "inappropriate content," receives a warning. Any further violations lead to strikes. Collect three and your channel is permanently deleted.The subliminal message behind this is obvious: "Censor yourself so we don't have to."The danger of driving rational debate out of the digital public square is that people with non-conforming views end up communicating only with each other. If the tech giants of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube squeeze out heterodox content, it ends up on sites like Gab, 4chan and 8chan, which radicalise users. These spaces lack the counterarguments and balance necessary to expose lies, fake news and conspiracies. Instead, they drive users further and further down dangerous rabbit holes.Konstantin Kisin is a Russian-British comedian based in the U.K. and the co-host of TRIGGERnometry . You can follow him on Twitter @KonstantinKisin