The appearance was prompted by a recent tweet Collum put out, in defense of being a conspiracy theorist. The Tweet sparked a massive social media response and outpouring of reactions, both pro and con.
On the podcast, Collum and host Chris Irons tapped into every major conspiracy theory over the last couple of decades, as well as several current events and the world of finance. Topics included, but weren't limited to:
- Why Collum thought Jeffrey Epstein could have been working for "powerful people" and "setting people up"
- Why Collum didn't buy the mainstream 9/11 narrative
- The Las Vegas shooting details and questions about whether there was only one shooter
- Negative interest rate policy across the globe and central banking effects on the global economy
The article and the interview challenged the mainstream consensus on a number of items, which is why it should surprise absolutely nobody that, by Tuesday morning, YouTube had removed the video because - as it said with little certainty - it "thought the video violated the company's hate speech policy."
Collum himself responded jokingly in a Tweet Tuesday morning:
In an e-mail shared with Zero Hedge, YouTube wrote to Quoth the Raven podcast host Chris Irons that "Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on YouTube. We also don't allow any content that encourages hatred of another person or group of people based on their membership in a protected group."
In response, podcast creator Irons has set up a GoFundMe account that states, "I need to have a backup in case I begin to get censored not just on YouTube, but on other social media."
As we always do, we encourage our readers to listen to the episode and judge for yourself whether or not there was any "hate speech" here: