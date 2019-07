Why Collum thought Jeffrey Epstein could have been working for "powerful people" and "setting people up"

Why Collum didn't buy the mainstream 9/11 narrative

The Las Vegas shooting details and questions about whether there was only one shooter

Negative interest rate policy across the globe and central banking effects on the global economy

Over the weekend, we published a write-up aboutand long time Zero Hedge friend Dave Collum appearing on the Quoth the Raven podcast to share hisThe appearance was prompted by a recent tweet Collum put out, in defense of being a conspiracy theorist. The Tweet sparked a massive social media response and outpouring of reactions, both pro and con.On the podcast, Collum and host Chris Irons tapped into every major conspiracy theory over the last couple of decades, as well as several current events and the world of finance. Topics included, but weren't limited to:The article and the interviewwhich is why itbecause - as it said with little certainty - itCollum himself responded jokingly in a Tweet Tuesday morning:In an e-mail shared with Zero Hedge, YouTube wrote to Quoth the Raven podcast host Chris Irons that "Content glorifying or inciting violence against another person or group of people is not allowed on YouTube. We also don't allow any content that encourages hatred of another person or group of people based on their membership in a protected group."In response, podcast creator Irons has set up a GoFundMe account that states,As we always do, we encourage our readers to listen to the episode and judge for yourself whether or not there was any "hate speech" here: