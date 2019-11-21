Mulcair told a conference in Montreal today that he's been using homeopathic remedies for about 30 years and feels the Quebec government should do more to recognize and regulate the field.
His presence was discouraging to Jonathan Jarry of the McGill Office for Science and Society, who says there's no scientific evidence to show homeopathic remedies work for any health condition.
Comment: That's the 'skeptic' line, but in reality there is a significant amount of scientific evidence for the efficacy of homeopathy, well beyond placebo. See:
Homeopathy is based on the principle that "like cures like " — a belief that a disease can be cured by ingesting a small dose of something that produces similar symptoms in a healthy person.
Proponents of homeopathy also believe that a product becomes more potent the more it is diluted — a principle that Jarry says flies in the face of basic scientific principles.
Mulcair, billed as a "patron" of the conference, acknowledges homeopathic products are controversial but believes government has a responsibility to ensure homeopaths are well-trained and patients have access to the treatments they feel work for them.
Comment: The fact that an ex-politician would actually stick his neck out to proclaim he supports homeopathy is quite significant given the amount of trash thrown at the healing modality in the public sphere. It's akin to declaring yourself an 'informed vaccination' advocate. For a look at how divisive the topic is, head over to the original article and take a look at the comments - all 152 of them (at the time of posting) - and see some of the divisive name calling from the skeptics. But the arguments always boil down to "homeopathy cannot possibly work because it betrays the laws of my materialistic worldview, therefore it doesn't work". Rock solid logic.
See also: