Regarding the Safety of Homeopathic Medicines

"What is clear is that FDA has ignored the homeopathic community's requests to update this guidance. By withdrawing CPG 400.400 the FDA is removing the only clear guidelines that have served to help the FDA, the homeopathic manufacturers, and the public to understand the policies surrounding the marketing and labeling of homeopathic products.



The AIH is very concerned that the withdrawal of this document will create a situation where anything can be labeled "homeopathic" and muddy the waters around what actually is homeopathic. The AIH is also concerned that withdrawal of the guidance would allow the FDA to act capriciously and to interpret the new guidelines more broadly than they should be.



If the FDA is unhappy with the current CPG 400.400 we advise that they amend it to make it a better, more comprehensive guideline, not one with less clear instructions that could result in abuses from both manufacturers and regulators. Only the public will suffer when this happens."

The Homeopathic Industry Agrees That Safety Standards Are Needed

"In its apparent zeal to address problematic products, the FDA has decided to do away with the existing regulatory framework under which the industry and the agency have worked together for over 25 years. This is poorly considered and ill advised. In fact, without some of the aspects of the existing Compliance Policy Guide, many more problematic homeopathic products could conceivably be brought to market. This could lead to the marketing of more adulterated, misbranded or fraudulent products masquerading as homeopathic. That would be an abdication of FDA's role as a public heath agency, and would be a giant step backwards for homeopathy and, especially, the American consumer."

Regarding the Purported Lack of Evidence in Support of Homeopathy

Generally, a drug, including a homeopathic drug, is considered a "new drug" if it is not generally recognized as safe and effective (GRAS/E) by qualified experts for use under the conditions prescribed.

We Must Continue to Stand for Freedom of Medical Choice

About the author