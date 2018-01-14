In the guidance, the FDA says:
- Any homeopathic drug that has not been considered "generally recognized as safe and effective" (GRAS/E) is considered a new drug;
- FDA has not determined that any homeopathic drugs are GRAS/E;
- A new drug cannot be marketed unless it goes through the FDA's approval process;
- No homeopathic drugs have gone through FDA approval nor can any producer afford to take them through the approval process.
- products with reported safety concerns;
- products that contain or claim to contain ingredients associated with potentially significant safety concerns, e.g., belladonna or strychnine;
- products for routes of administration other than oral and topical, e.g., injectable and ophthalmic products;
- products intended to be used for the prevention or treatment of serious and/or life-threatening diseases and conditions, e.g., cancer, heart disease and opioid addition;
- products for vulnerable populations, e.g., children; and
- products that are deemed adulterated under FDC Act § 501, e.g., do not meet standards of quality, strength or purity as required under the law.
Is this level of regulatory scrutiny necessary? No. Although prior to the release of FDA's guidance document homeopathic drugs did not need to go through the New Drug Approval process, they underwent a different kind of pre-market approval. Homeopathic drugs traditionally required a monograph from the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States (HPUS), which involves clinical verification of the efficacy of the substance.
FDA's process started two years ago, when the agency held a public hearing to evaluate its enforcement policies for homeopathic products. We suspected the agency was planning to tighten its grip on homeopathy, which, after all, competes with the pharmaceutical drugs that fund the FDA.
We cannot let the FDA eliminate consumer access to homeopathy.
Comment: The FDA'a war against Homeopathy in the US has been ongoing since 2015: Alternative medicine crackdown: FDA pushing to regulate Homeopathy out of existence Could it be that Big Pharma is trying to eliminate competition?