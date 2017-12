© Getty



Co-proxamol

Joint supplements glucosamine and chondroitin

Herbal treatments

Homeopathy

Lutein and antioxidants, supplements for sight degeneration

Omega-3 fatty acid supplements

Rubefacients used to relieve muscle pain

Homeopathy and herbal remedies are among seven treatments which NHS bosses have told Jeremy Hunt to officially "blacklist" from prescriptions because of a lack of evidence about their effectiveness.GPs will be asked not to prescribe them any more and to take patients off these treatments if they're currently being prescribed on the NHS.The Health Secretary has previously been forced to defend his position on homeopathy after he signed an early day motion in support of the treatments on the NHS in 2007.In the British Medical Association and Royal Pharmaceutical Society's responses to NHS England's report on low-value treatments, both organisations said homeopathy should be blacklisted.But the report says despite these "marginal costs" clinical evidence should take priority over anecdotal reports from patients who say it helps them.It is joined on the proposed blacklist by herbal remedies, muscle rubs and dietary supplements which also have limited evidence.While it is suggested painkiller co-proxamol should be blacklisted because of safety concerns.The report from the board says: "In relation to a number of drugs, the consultation feedback included requests that the particular drug should be formally placed on the 'blacklist'.""This is not a matter for NHS England, but rather one for the Secretary of State to consider."The treatments proposed for blacklisting are:Recommendations on the other treatments mean they should not be routinely prescribed, but NHS England national medical director Professor Sir Bruce Keogh said that the recommendations are "not a ban, as in medicine it is dangerous to say never".But it will mean treatments should only be prescribed free where they meet stated exemptions, such as for individuals with a learning difficulty or dementia who cannot purchase medications over the counter, or where over-the-counter products have been unsuccessful.GPs issue more than a billion items on prescription each year, which cost £9.2bn in 2015-16, and some of these medicines, such as paracetamol and cough syrups, can be bought much more cheaply over the counter.​NHS England expects to run a further consultation in the new year on 36 conditions with effective over-the-counter treatments which should also not be prescribed, this could save a further £190m each year.Groups opposed to the NHS funding of homeopathy welcomed the news saying it would save money for patients, and make clear that homeopathy is no more than "sugar pills".Humanists UK director of public affairs and policy, Richy Thompson said: "We're delighted that decision-makers at NHS England have looked at the evidence on this issue and made a clear decision. This means that more funds will now be available for patients who need genuine treatment and support from their GPs."GP leaders said the focus on evidence and self-care was absolutely correct, but GPs still have a duty to fund treatments where they see them as clinically necessaryDr Andrew Green, GP prescribing lead for the British Medical Association, said: "Where drugs are dangerous orit is absolutely right that they are blacklisted and shouldn't be recommended for use. Any treatment on the NHS needs to demonstrate it is safe and provides clinical benefits to the patient."But he added the BMA has concerns "about the cost implications for vulnerable people" of changes to require more medicines to be bought over the counter.