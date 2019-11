© Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Ray Tang



"Boris Johnson met an ex-KGB agent during a highly controversial trip to attend a party two days after attending a high-level Nato summit that focused on Russia," The Guardian reported on Sunday. No details of the meeting are revealed in the report, but through heavy use of context - the meeting took place last year, a month after the poisoning of the Skripals in Salisbury - it was nonetheless portrayed as a shady one.The "agent" in question is billionaire Alexander Lebedev, but rather than some sort of secret agent of a long-defunct Soviet spy service, he is currently a British media mogul and an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin."Dear Guardian,"Lebedev tweeted on Tuesday, "I know you hate Johnson's guts and dream of Corbyn in Downing St. Alas, you're doomed. Let me assure you I have no influence on UK politics."he continued, tossing out some of his own juicy spy conspiracies.and Lebedev is not a supporter of the Russian President and is instead identified with the western-leaning liberal opposition.In 2009, he bought the London Evening Standard and added The Independent a year later. The UK media business is run by his son, Evgeny, who is a British subject. The latter wrote a column in last weekend's Mail on Sunday, where he said he has never even met the Russian leader, and is not promoting his agenda. "Don't judge me because I'm Russian," he wrote, "judge me on what I've done for this country, and what I intend to continue to do."Whether Lebedev's activities will involve revealing the supposed Qatari and Kremlin paymasters behind the Guardian's journalists, however, is at this moment a mystery known only to crack ex-KGB agents like Lebedev.