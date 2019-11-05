© Reuters / Henry Nicholls

no evidence found by the committee that Russia meddled with Brexit or the 2017 general election

A report which allegedly puts to bed the notion that Russia meddled in Brexit won't be published before the upcoming general election, sparking outrage from those convinced Moscow swayed the vote, despite evidence to the contrary.Downing Street has blocked the publication of the 50-page report from the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), which probed allegations that Russia interfered with the 2016 Brexit referendum.A government spokesperson said that "there are processes" such reports must go through before being released and that the ISC is "well informed" of those processes.The report is said to examineand that Moscow attempted to sway the 2016 vote in support of Brexit. Despite the allegations, however, sources "with direct knowledge" of the reports' contents told BuzzFeed that there has beenaccording to one of the sources, the website reported.and could not realistically have impacted the vote in any way.ISC committee chairman Dominic Grieve has complained about the delay. "If the prime minister has a reason why he can't publish or doesn't wish this report to be published, we need to know about it please," he said at the weekend., the British ex-spy responsible for penning the infamous 'dossier' on US President Donald Trump's mythical collusion with Russia — a conspiracy theory rubbished by the release of the Mueller report earlier this year., also gave evidence on "Russian operations" in the UK and said he was "disturbed" by the delay in releasing the report.Following on from three years of Russiagate conspiracy theories in the US, anti-Russia hysteria has seemed to kick into high gear in Britain in recent days.Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings has been questioned about his ties to Russia after a whistleblower raised "serious concerns" over "relationships" he cultivated during a three-year work stint there between 1994 and 1997, as well as his relationship with the Conservative Friends of Russia group."I think that, very strong evidence, that Russia had been interfering in the 2016 referendum or 2017 general election, then," historian Martin McCauley told RT, adding that Johnson likely does not want any conflict with Russia and that "his main concern is Brexit.""It could be that opposition parties will try to bring this subject to public attention if they can, but of course they must discover what is in the report and they would like it to be Borisgate or Russiagate, so as to embarrass the present government," he said.