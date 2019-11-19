as the two correctional officers who were responsible for guarding him the night he killed himself are arrested.The two federal Bureau of Prisons employees, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were charged on Tuesday with falsifying records and conspiracy in relation to Epstein's death.They will face the U.S. District Court in Manhattan later on Tuesday over their alleged failure to check on the millionaire pedophile in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center the night he died.Their arrest came as Bureau of Prisons' director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer testified in front of a Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.'The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise,' Sawyer said after being questioned as to how this could happen in such a high profile case.Noel and Thomas, who were assigned to Epstein's unit at the federal jail, are accused of failing to check on him every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to claim they had.The charges are the first in connection with the 66-year-old's death after he took his own life in August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.Both guards had been working overtime because of staffing shortages when Epstein was found.The two officers were placed on administrative leave while the FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general investigated the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death. The warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center was also reassigned.Epstein had been on suicide watch after he was found July 23 on his cell floor with bruises on his neck. He was taken off suicide watch about a week before his death, which meant he was less closely monitored but still supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes.Investigators believe those checks weren't done for several hours before Epstein was discovered in his cell with a bed sheet around his neck.The city's medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide but that didn't stop the conspiracy theories from swirling.Both Epstein's brother and the lawyers who represented him in his criminal case have expressed doubts about the medical examiner's conclusion.His autopsy report found his neck had been broken in several places, including the hyoid bone located near the Adam's apple.Forensic experts said that breakages to that specific bone could occur when people hanged themselves but were more commonly seen in victims who had been strangled.Epstein's death ended the possibility of a trial that would have involved prominent figures, and it sparked widespread anger that he wouldn't have to answer for the allegations.He had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.Even with his death, federal prosecutors in New York have continued to investigate the allegations against Epstein. The Justice Department has vowed to aggressively investigate and bring charges against anyone who may have helped him.There is also a related investigation in Paris, where accusers are complaining police haven't done enough to track down potential witnesses.