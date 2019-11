© Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty



I wanted to let you know that Mr. Soros met with Johannes Hahn in Brussels earlier today. One of the issues he raised was concern over the decision to delay the visa liberalization for Georgia and the implications for Ukraine.

"that Ukrainian civil society is concerned that without reciprocity from the EU for steps Ukraine has taken to put in place sensitive anti-corruption and anti-discrimination legislation and institutions it will not be possible to continue to use the leverage of EU instruments and policies to maintain pressure for reforms in the future." [Soros also] "urged Hahn to advocate with member states to move ahead with visa liberalization for Ukraine. I'm sure you've been working this issue hard; if you have any thoughts on how this is likely to play out or where particular problems lie I'd appreciate if you could let us know."

Likely 'whistleblower'

"We neither confirm nor deny the identity of the Intelligence Community Whistleblower. Our client is legally entitled to anonymity. Disclosure of the name of any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower places that individual and their family in great physical danger. Any physical harm the individual and/or their family suffers as a result of disclosure means that the individuals and publications reporting such names will be personally liable for that harm. Such behavior is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless."

Soros funding and 'whistleblower' complaint

Write that Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko "also stated that he wished to communicate directly with Attorney General Barr on these matters."

Document that Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani "had spoken in late 2018 to former Prosecutor General Shokin, in a Skype call arranged by two associates of Mr. Giuliani."

Bolster the charge that, "I also learned from a U.S. official that 'associates' of Mr. Giuliani were trying to make contact with the incoming Zelenskyy team." The so-called whistleblower then relates in another footnote, "I do not know whether these associates of Mr. Giuliani were the same individuals named in the 22 July report by OCCRP, referenced above."

Eric Ciaramella, whom Real Clear Investigations suggests is the likely so-called whistleblower, received emails about Ukraine policy from a top director at George Soros's Open Society Foundations.A primary recipient of the Open Society emails along with Ciaramella was then-Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairswho played a central role in the anti-Trump dossier affair. Nuland, with whom Ciaramella worked closely, received updates on Ukraine issues from dossier author Christopher Steele in addition to her direct role in facilitating the dossier within the Obama administration.The emails spotlight Soros's access to national security officials under the Obama administration on the matter of Ukraine.In one instance, Jeff Goldstein, senior policy analyst for Eurasia at the Open Society Foundations, sent a June 9, 2016 email towho were the missive'sinvolved in European affairs, including Alexander Kasanof who worked at the U.S. embassy in Kiev.The message read:The email revealed that "GS" - meaning Soros - "is also meeting [Georgian] President [Giorgi] Margvelashvili today and speaking with PM Groyman," referring to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. The email stated that Soros told Hahn:Goldstein's email text sent to Nuland and Ciaramella was not addressed to any one individual.Nuland replied that she would be happy to discuss the issues by phone. Goldstein set up a phone call and wrote that Soros specifically asked that an employee from the billionaire's "personal office" join the call with Nuland.by the conservative group Citizens United. The FOIA request was unrelated to Ciaramella.referenced in the emails as meeting with Soros about Ukraine, is theIn 2015, Hahn participated with Nuland in the YES Summit, which bills itself as "the leading public diplomacy platform in Eastern Europe."Another summit participant wasthe Ukranian natural gas company at the center of the impeachment trial and the allegations related to Hunter and Joe Biden.On scores of occasions , Hahn was a featured speaker at roundtables and other events produced by theand has been in the newsIn one of several instances, Breitbart News reported , itinerary for a trip to Ukraine in August organized by the Atlantic Council reveals thatBreitbart News previously reported on other emails that showNuland has come under repeated fire for her various roles in the anti-Trump dossier controversy.In their book , Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, authors and reporters Michael Isikoff and David Corn write thatIt was at that meeting that Steele initially reported his dossier charges to the FBI, the book relates. FBI notes cite career Justice Department official Bruce Ohr as saying that Nuland was in touch with Fusion GPS co-founder and dossier producer Glenn Simpson.Sen. John McCain, who infamously delivered the dossier to then-FBI Director James Comey, reportedly first dispatched an aide, David J. Kramer, to inquire with Nuland about the dossier claims.Meanwhile, looped into some other email chains with Ciaramella was then-Secretary of StateAn extensive New Yorker profile of Steele named Finer as obtaining the contents of a two-page summary of the dossier and eventually deciding to share the questionable document with Kerry.Finer reportedly received the dossier summary fromaccording to the report. Winer previously conceded that he shared the dossier summary with Nuland.After his name surfaced in news media reports related to probes by House Republicans into the dossier, Winer authored a Washington Post oped in which he conceded that while he was working at the State Department he exchanged documents and information with Steele.whom Winer described as an "old friend." Winer wrote that the material from Blumenthal - which Winer in turn gave to Steele -who is a controversial figure long tied to various Clinton scandals.In testimony last year, Nuland made statements about a meeting at the State Department in October 2016 between State officials and Steele, but said that she didn't participate.At a June 2018 hearing, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) revealed contents of the State Department's visitor logs while he was grilling Nuland.At the hearing , Burr asked: "I know you talked extensively with our staff relative to Mr. Steele. Based upon our review of the visitor logs of the State Department, Mr. Steele visited the State Department briefing officials on the dossier in October of 2016. Did you have any role in that briefing?""I did not," Nuland replied. "I actively chose not to be part of that briefing.""But were you aware of that briefing?" Burr asked."I was not aware of it until afterwards," Nuland retorted.Nuland was not asked about the discrepancy during the public section of the testimony, which was reviewed in full by Breitbart News.Nuland previously served as chief of staff to Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott under Bill Clinton's administration, and then served as deputy director for former Soviet Union affairs.Nuland faced confirmation questions prior to her most recent appointment as assistant secretary of state over her reported role in revising controversial Obama administration talking points about the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attacks.from accusations that it failed to adequately secure the woefully unprotected U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi.A RealClearInvestigations report by investigative journalist and author Paul Sperry named Ciaramella as best fitting the description of the so-called whistleblower.Officials with direct knowledge of the proceedings say Ciaramella's name has been raised in private in impeachment depositions and during at least one House open hearing that was not part of the formal impeachment proceedings.Federal documents show Ciaramella also worked closely with Joe Biden and worked under Susan Rice, President Obama's national security adviser. He also worked with former CIA Director John Brennan, an anti-Trump advocate who has faced controversy for his role in fueling the questionable Russia collusion investigation. Rice participated in Russia collusion probe meetings and reportedly unmasked senior members of Trump's presidential campaign.Sperry cites former White House officials sayingencompassing the time period for which Biden has been facing possible conflict questions for leading Ukraine policy in light of Hunter Biden's work for Burisma.Mark Zaid and Andrew Bakaj, the activist attorneys representing the so-called whistleblower, refused to confirm on deny that their secretive client is indeed Ciaramella.The lawyers told the Washington Examiner in response to an inquiry about Ciaramella:Besides Burisma funding,Google, Soros's Open Society Foundations, the Rockefeller Fund, and an agency of the State Departmentalleging Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 presidential race.as Breitbart News documented One key section of the so-called whistleblower's document claims that "multiple U.S. officials told me that Mr. Giuliani had reportedly privately reached out to a variety of other Zelensky advisers, including Chief of Staff Andriy Bohdan and Acting Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov."This was allegedly to follow up on Trump's call with Zelensky in order to discuss the "cases" mentioned in that call, according to the so-called whistleblower's narrative. The complainer was clearly referencing Trump's request for Ukraine to investigate the Biden corruption allegations.That footnote reads: In a report published by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) on 22 July, two associates of Mr. Giuliani reportedly traveled to Kyiv in May 2019 and met with Mr. Bakanov and another close Zelensky adviser, Mr. Serhiy Shefir.It does so to:The OCCRP report repeatedly referenced is actually abased on interviews and court and business records in the United States and Ukraine."alleging unsubstantiated collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. The dossier was paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, and was produced by the Fusion GPS opposition dirt outfit.The so-called whistleblower's document, however, only mentions the largely unknown OCCRP and does not reference BuzzFeed, which has faced scrutiny over its reporting on the Russia collusion claims.