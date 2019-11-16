© Pete Souza / The White House, Wikipedia Commons



Fêting Deep-State Bureaucrats as Heroes

The only thing different about Trump is he is not skilled at keeping the everyday corruption of the White House a secret

A Slipping Facade

But even the

New York Times

is no longer pretending that the deep state doesn't exist, and that it doesn't have its own political agenda.

Why Take the Administration's Side?

This isn't to say that Trump is the "good guy" here. As with the US military establishment overall, the deep state is by no means monolithic. Like any group of self-serving institutions, there are competing factions. Trump clearly has allies within some areas of the deep state, as can be reflected in Trump's attempts to massively expand military spending at the expense of the taxpayer.

remain safely hidden from public view

answerable to no one