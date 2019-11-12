Horowitz's investigation on the bureau's probe into the now debunked theory that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election will more than likely result in the declassification of documents — requested by senior Republican lawmakers for more than several years. These are the same documents President Trump turned over to Attorney General William Barr in May, giving him 'full and complete authority" to declassify.
Those documents will contain:
Several classified pages of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page,Those emails also include discussions with lawyers in the DOJ's national security division. As previously reported, the email chains will contain information that prove the FBI knew prior to obtaining a warrant to spy on Page that former British spy Christopher Steele's information in his infamous dossier on Trump could not be proven.
Exculpatory evidence that was withheld from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,
The so-called 'Gang of Eight' folder (which contained exculpatory information), as well as
The email chain between FBI investigators in the Russia probe and then-FBI Director James Comey.
It is also expected to reveal that the FBI knew that Steele was leaking to the media but then used those media reports as separate evidence in their request for a FISA warrant, known as circular intelligence reporting. Circular reporting is when a law enforcement official uses false confirmation by making a piece of information appear to come from multiple independent sources.
It is the most highly anticipated Horowitz report during the Trump administration's tenure. Why? Because for more than three years the American people have not had closure or resolution to what exactly warranted the FBI investigation to spy on a presidential campaign, or for that matter on the President.
It will also weaken House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's current impeachment probe into Trump, as it will prove that his previous statements in support of the FBI's FISA into Page was based solely on his biased against Trump. This bias, say Republican officials, continues with his push to impeach the President. From a House Republican source:
"If it's strong and comes out soon, the IG report will do some real damage to the Democrats' impeachment charade. It would show that Resistance bureaucrats really are conspiring to take down Trump. It would also fatally undermine the credibility of Schiff, who argued vehemently that there were no FISA abuses — it will mean that, as Intel Committee Chairman, he's ignoring severe abuses for purely political purposes."Those political purposes lead to the most important question lingering in Horowitz's investigation:
Did senior officials within the FBI and U.S. intelligence apparatus weaponize the system for political purposes against a candidate for the presidency and did they continue to do so after Trump had been elected?Unlike Horowitz's other reports, this investigation, which focuses on the machinations of the FBI's initial beginnings of the probe, is sure to bring with it a wave of new information that the public may not be aware of and the bureau's connections to the intelligence communities role in its initial investigation.
The players: former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, former Special Agent Peter Strzok, along with Strzok's paramour FBI lawyer Lisa Page, are among some of the cast of characters in Horowitz's report. Others, like former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and DOJ official Bruce Ohr may also play a part in his investigation.
However, Horowitz has been careful not to let anything leak - not even the day he plans to release the report, which we now know was completed in mid-September and being reviewed for classification purposes with the FBI and DOJ.
Here's what to expect: According to several sources the report will be 'damning' and will allegedly contain criminal referrals on former FBI officials. The report will apparently have at least two criminal referrals, said two sources, with knowledge. One of those criminal referrals is expected to be Comey. However, the Inspector General's office has not been providing comments on the report.
Those referrals allegedly will be made based on information and evidence obtained by the Inspector General and may very well have been the reason Justice Department Attorney General Barr and Connecticut prosecutor John Durham opened a criminal probe into the FBI's investigation into the President.
Some information has already been made public. In a recent interview with Fox New's Martha McCallum Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has spoken with Barr, said
"I think his report is going to be stunning. I think it is going to be damning. I think it's going to prove that the system got off the rails and we need corrective action."As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham, told McCallum his committee will be examining the FBI's use of a FISA warrant on Page, alongside the current investigation being conducted separately by Durham.
He must.
The question as to what extent the senior intelligence and federal law enforcement officials weaponized the most trusted institutions in our nation should be answered and made public for the American people.
If senior government officials broke the law and abused the system then they must be held accountable and there should never be any question of a two-tiered justice system in our nation.
Comment: How deep and thorough do any of the investigations extend? The reports to the public will only address the surface plots, not the puppeteers. Few Americans will make this differentiation and even fewer will ask.