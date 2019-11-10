© Anacolu Agency/Volkon Furuncu

A UN body has announced that Israel's Jewish Nation-State Law contravenes international human rights laws ratified and adopted by Israel, Arab48 reported yesterday.The news website reported that the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (UNCESCR) released its observations in the fourth periodic report of Israel on 18 October and highlighted Israel's violation of international law.According to the website,Adalah - the Legal Centre for Minority Rights in Israel said that the findings and recommendationsIn response, Adalah attorney Myssana Morany sent a letter on 6 November to the Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit calling on him to change his opinion regarding the law.The UNCESCR raised deep concerns in its release about theSo that, the UN body called on Israel to respond to its concerns regardingin other concluding observations.On 7 August 2018,The law defines Israel as "the national home of the Jewish people," with Hebrew as its official language and Jerusalem as its capital.Arabic is downgraded from an official language to one with "special status."