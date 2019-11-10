A missing hiker has been found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, according to the National Park Service.On November 4th, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing hiker in the park.The missing man, later identified as 40-year-old Alan Stringer from Huntington Beach, started the hike in the Bishop area on Sunday, but never showed up back home the next day.Deputies say that Stinger had recently taken mountaineering training courses and was equipped for day hiking only.After searching trailheads throughout the Bishop area, deputies spotted Stringer's vehicle parked at North Lake just after midnight on Tuesday.That day, deputies discovered that Stringer's cell phone activity revealed that only one call was made very early in the morning from downtown Bishop on Sunday, before he started the hike.Inyo Search and Rescue teams used areal support to search the North Lake area from above.On Thursday, Stringer was found dead on top of the Darwin Glacier, near the base of Mount Darwin.Today ground teams will continue to scour the areas near and around North Lake, paying extra attention to Wonder Lake Basin, Lamarck Col, Mt. Lamarck summit, and Mt. Emerson.If anyone from the public has seen Alan Stringer (particularly on Sunday November 3) and can provide us with a more conclusive hiking route please call 760-878-0383 option 4. We do not have a conclusive description of what he was wearing but he could potentially be wearing a bright green "puffer" style jacket or a dark green light-weight jacket. His ice ax is lime green. Stringer is 6'04", 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.