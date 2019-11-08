© Greg Baker / AFP



The US talks about placing their intermediate-range missiles close to China, near our doorstep. It would immediately pose a threat to our crucial launching pads and sites. It would be a threat to the survival of Chinese nuclear forces.

Chinese medium-range missiles are confined within the country's borders, a senior Foreign Ministry official said, warning the US against deploying its forces to Beijing's doorstep."Our missiles are stationed on our territory. They don't pose a threat to the US - at least, if the US doesn't deploy their ships too close to our territory," head of the Arms Control Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Fu Cong said on Friday.The Pentagon jump-started the development of new missiles, after the US withdrew from the landmark 1987 INF Treaty with Russia in August, which banned all land-based missiles with the range up to 5,500km (3,420 miles) and their launchers.In the same month, Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke in favor of deploying mid-range missiles in Asia.