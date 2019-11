© Reuters/West Asia News Agency



"A major concern in this respect is that the organised and directed pattern of these attacks within a short time and similar locations have rendered the Red Sea as an unsafe route for ships to adopt for their voyages."

Attacks on Tankers

Tehran had previously only reported a single attack on one of its tankers, which took place in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on 11 October. The country promised to conduct a full investigation of the incident before pointing the finger at those responsible, but noted that the incident must have been organised by "one or more" states. Iranian authorities have notified the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) thatThe Wall Street Journal reported. In its letter to the international body, Tehran indicated that the attacks, which it argues were likely "organised by one or more states", had impacted regional maritime security in a negative way. The Iranian letter reportedly stated:Apart from the confirmed attack on the Sabiti oil tanker, which took place on 11 October,One of them took place in August 2019 and involvedbut provided no further details at the time and didn't refer to the incident as an "attack".Another incident involved the oil tanker Happiness I and took place in April, according to the reported letter submitted by Tehran. but the incident was said to have taken place on 2 May . The vessel was later taken to the Saudi port for repairs, leaving on 20 July.belonging to Japan, Norway, UAE, and Saudi Arabia,The US attributed the May and June attacks to Iran, despite the latter vehemently denying any involvement and Washington failing to present credible evidence to prove its claims. The UAE, which investigated the May incident, concluded that the attack had been conducted by a state actor, but failed to name it.The US didn't comment on the possible perpetrators behind the attack on the Iranian tanker. Tehran announced that it would conduct a thorough investigation of the incident before pointing the finger at someone, but the country's President Hassan Rouhani noted that it must have been carried out by one or more state actors.The Sabiti suffered two blows on its right side right above the water line, with the damages leading to a brief oil leak that was soon stopped. The ship's operator, the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), stated that the damage was likely the result of a missile attack.