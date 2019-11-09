houses flooded uk

Homes are submerged by rising flood water on Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster today as people had to be evacuated
Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across England today as rain continues to pummel the country, with some posing a "danger to life".

A total of 125 red flood warnings and a further 118 amber flood alerts stretch from Sunderland in the north to the Isle of Wight in the south.

The flash flooding caused by torrential downpours is expected to spark more misery for commuters and residents.

Five 'severe' warnings are active and relate to towns and villages surrounding the River Don which are in immediate risk.

The river in Doncaster burst its banks yesterday and will reach its highest recorded level today, forecasters predict.


Floods in Rotherham, UK
© AFP via Getty Images
A member of the Fire and Rescue service wades through flood water as he passes an abandoned car on a flooded road Rotherham
Areas such as Barnby Dun, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site will receive severe flooding.

Doncaster Council has warned some residents to evacuate their homes because the River Don is breaching its banks near St Oswald Church at Kirk Sandall.

The council tweeted: "There is a Severe Flood Warning in place for Sandal Grove, Old Kirk Sandall.

"Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately."
Northern Rail said that, due to heavy flooding, there would be "severe disruption" to their network.

An Environment Agency (EA) rain gauge showed Swineshaw in the Peak District saw 4.4in of rain yesterday - the highest total of anywhere across England.

The average monthly rainfall total for the region at this time of year, is 3.5in.

Homes were evacuated and cars submerged in water were abandoned.

Thirty-five homes were cleared out as a precaution in Mansfield after a mudslide on Thursday night.

See here for rest of article.