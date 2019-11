© Pedro Puente Hoyos, European Pressphoto Agency)



Murderous Meteorites in History

Every day, about 100 metric tons of space debris falls onto Earth. That includes pieces of asteroids, comets or other extra-terrestrial material raining down on our planet. The larger ones, you can see as shooting stars or meteors streaking across the nighttime sky. Once they hit Earth, they're called meteorites.Tons of falling space rocks sounds really scary, but how many people are struck and killed by meteorites each year? In the last 100 years? The answer to both questions is zero.Despite minor injuries and one heck of a bruise, Hodges lived to tell the tale. The space rock, now known as the Hodges Meteorite, is owned by the Smithsonian Institution.May 1, 1860, New Concord, Ohio: Farmers around the area heard loud noises and witnessed meteorites raining down from the sky.When they dug them out of the ground, they still felt warm to the touch. A rumor started that one stray rock fell and killed a colt. Whether or not it's true, the New Concord Meteorite is still known as the "Colt Killer."On June 30, 1908, a meteor exploded above the ground in remote Siberia, Russia. The shock of the blast, called the Tunguska Event, flattened an entire forest of trees and killed a herd of reindeer.Residents of Trujillo, Venezuela, saw strange lights and heard sonic booms in the sky the night of Oct. 15, 1972.The owner had just bought the car for $300. After the impact, she sold the 27-pound Peekskill Meteorite to scientists for $50,000 and the car to a museum for $25,000.As people headed to work the morning of Feb. 15, 2013, in Chelyabinsk, Russia, a fireball glowing brighter than the noonday sun streaked across the sky. It was an exploding meteor.Fortunately, meteors are almost always about the size of a grain of sand. The likelihood of a meteorite surviving its fiery plunge through the atmosphere and hitting land, your country, your city and you is incredibly small. That's what makes rocks from space some of the rarest substances on Earth.