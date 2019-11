© Twitter



What is the LGBT

+

rainbow poppy?

Why is it controversial?

There are already various alternatives to the red poppy - including a purple one that remembers animals who served in wartime.Black poppies commemorate black, African and Caribbean communities' contribution to the war effort - as servicemen and servicewomen, and as civilians.While white poppies remember both civilians and soldiers killed in war, as well as those killed or imprisoned for refusing to fight.It's not clear whether her first design was ever realised, but versions of the rainbow poppy have been sold over the past few years.A number of critics took issue with the colourful poppy, urging the LGBTcommunity to "get some respect".Twitter user Cait wrote "I'm not in anyway homophobic, but this is getting beyond!"the RED poppy is in memory of ALL soldiers during the war. The poem Flanders fields states why."Pride has a whole month to raise awareness. Soldiers who died and fought for us have one MINUTE a year. Get some respect!"Cait posted the tweet with a picture of a "rainbow glittery poppy style badge" being sold on eBay."Let the people who fought for their country have that ONE day to themselves, do not even try to make it about sexuality".