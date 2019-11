© Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images



China's tariffs targeting President Donald Trump's rural base have boomeranged with farm income hitting a 5-year high of $88 billion and in the top 30 percent after inflation.The only demographic Hillary Clinton won was metropolitan cities with over a million population that she won by 55.4 percent to Trump's 40.1 percent.As documented by a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research,The NBER demonstrated that tariffs focused on U.S. election competitive " battleground " counties and caused "3.8 percentage point decline in consumption growth" in 2017 and 2018.The U.S. media has relentlessly highlighted U.S. Courts Chapter 12 data for the 12-month period ending September 2019 that reportedfrom the prior year and the highest level since 676 filings in 2011.The American Farm Bureau Federation did report that U.S. agricultural exports declined by about 5 percent to $78.5 billion in the twelve months through July 2019.As a result, Chapter 12 bankruptcies decreased by 2 percent in the third quarter of 2019.In spite of the Sino-U.S. trade war,with soybeans down 7 percent ; corn up 2 percent and wheat up 24 percent . But with African swine fever expected to kill off over half of China's 425 million hogs, pork prices are up by 34 percent.The trade war also helped the Trump administrationAlthough China made promises in mid-October that it will buy $50 billion in farm products in a "Phase 1" trade truce, the Colorado Springs Gazette found most farmers still expecting the Chinese to continue using non-tariff barriers to discriminate against U.S. exports. But Montana farmer Michelle Jones commented thatWith booming cash flow, rising prices and the potential for a mega-export deal with China,with total U.S. monthly farm tractor sales up 18.7 percent and self-propelled combines sales up 12.3 percent, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.But this probably reflects the 15 point Democrat advantage in large urban settings. The Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll reports Trump running mostly ahead of Obama since March 2018.The depth of the Chinese failure in targeting Trump's rural agricultural base was revealed in a recent " Change Research " survey sponsored by The American Federation of Teachers and "One Country," a group with close ties to former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), who was successfully targeted in the 2018 Trump mid-term campaigning.