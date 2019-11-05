Puppet Masters
Frmr Czech ambassador: CIA, FBI, Dems secretly working to remove Trump is "a thing of dictatorships"
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 03 Nov 2019 00:00 UTC
Bašta, who is familiar with the politics in Ukraine, accused the FBI, CIA and US Democrats, along with the former Ukrainian government, of colluding in the interest of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Bašta added, "And it is not just some conjecture, everything is well documented by the Ukrainian authorities and now also based on the first court decision."
Bašta also told iDNES.cz that what Joe Biden and his son did in Ukraine is much worse than anything Donald Trump did, saying, "It can be said that Stalin behaved as arrogantly as Biden to Ukraine."
Ambassador Bašta also claims the FBI, CIA and Democrat party are acting behind the scenes to remove the duly elected president, "It's a thing typical of dictatorships."
Interview Via iDNES.cz:
Q. That would mean, however, that the Democrats, with the help of Ukraine, had actually done something to blame him and Russia.
JB: With the difference that they did something worse than what they blamed Trump. They knew very well how much lump of butter they had on their heads, and so they probably resisted a preventive counter-strike. And I also understand why they are so terribly nervous now that they have rushed to impeachment as another preventive counter-strike. The first thing was that even if Trump had done everything they blame him now - as I didn't think he did - then Biden had done something much worse. Secondly, they are aware of the fact that if all these things were investigated in Ukraine and brought to justice, it would be devastating for them and all their icons. Following the judgments of the Ukrainian courts, a major investigation in the FBI, the CIA and the state apparatus would necessarily have to be launched.
Q. And that triggered the impeachment?
JB: In this context, it is quite interesting that the basic information about Trump's conversation with Zelenský, which launched a campaign of democrats and then impeachment, was brought to the world by a CIA employee ... pre-election political struggle overwhelmed by confidential talks of statesmen, which are conducted in a certain way, style and language precisely because they are confidential.
Q. You spent many years in the diplomatic service. It seems to me that the very fact that information about the conversation of his top boss, the head of state with another president, is brought directly by a secret service employee, is not very common.
JB: It's a thing typical of dictatorships.
Q: And what does it mean when it happens in a democratic country?
JB: It may mean that there is a struggle inside these services. But in any case, this suggests, in my opinion, that some members of the secret services are engaged in a political struggle for the American Democrats and against their President.