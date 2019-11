© Parlamentni Listy



Former Czech Ambassador to Russia and then Ukraine Jaroslav Bašta spoke to iDNES.cz news last week. The discussion centered around the 2016 US presidential election and the current political situation in the United States.Bašta, who is familiar with the politics in Ukraine,Bašta added,Bašta also told iDNES.cz that what Joe Biden and his son did in Ukraine is much worse than anything Donald Trump did, saying,Ambassador Bašta also claims the FBI, CIA and Democrat party are acting behind the scenes to remove the duly elected president,Interview Via iDNES.cz That would mean, however, that the Democrats, with the help of Ukraine, had actually done something to blame him and Russia.With the difference that they did something worse than what they blamed Trump. They knew very well how much lump of butter they had on their heads, and so they probably resisted a preventive counter-strike. And I also understand why they are so terribly nervous now that they have rushed to impeachment as another preventive counter-strike. The first thing was that even if Trump had done everything they blame him now - as I didn't think he did - then Biden had done something much worse. Secondly, they are aware of the fact that if all these things were investigated in Ukraine and brought to justice, it would be devastating for them and all their icons.And that triggered the impeachment?In this context, it is quite interesting that the basic information about Trump's conversation with Zelenský, which launched a campaign of democrats and then impeachment,... pre-election political struggle overwhelmed by confidential talks of statesmen,You spent many years in the diplomatic service. It seems to me that the very fact that information about the conversation of his top boss, the head of state with another president, is brought directly by a secret service employee, is not very common.And what does it mean when it happens in a democratic country?It may mean that there is a struggle inside these services. But in any case, this suggests, in my opinion, that