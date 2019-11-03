"We've stayed back and kept the oil," Trump reiterated on Friday, reaffirming the main US interest in Syria and making clear that all less immediately lucrative endeavors like keeping peace and reconstructing the devastated country should be taken care of by someone else. "Other people can patrol the border of Syria... let them - they've been fighting for a thousand years."
I like oil! We're keeping the oil!Trump's remarkably blunt approach was commended by Syria's Assad, who noted in a recent interview that Nobel Peace Prize laureate presidents always pose as the "defenders of human rights and noble and unique American values," rather than "criminals who represent the interests of American lobbies."
He is the best American President, not because his policies are good, but because he is the most transparent president... What can be better than an honest enemy?
While giving Trump credit for not mincing words, Assad noted that the crumbling moral high ground facade only reveals what's always been there.
This is the reality of American policy... All American presidents perpetrate all kinds of political atrocities and crimes...Oil fields in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, east of the River Euphrates, were captured by US-backed Kurdish militias as they advanced on Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist forces. After pulling its 'advisers' back from the Syrian-Turkish border, Washington has made no secret of the fact that it keeps an illegal military presence in the area in order to deny Damascus access to its natural resources.
According to Russia's estimates, each month the US smuggles crude worth $30 million out of Syria - not only in violation of international law but, ironically, also in breach of its own unilateral sanctions against the war-ravaged state.
