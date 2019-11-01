Sixty-two days after being sworn in, Ukraine's new parliament on October 31 voted in a lengthy procedure to arrest one of its own members on suspicion of masterminding a million-dollar embezzlement scheme.Specifically,While filing a note in parliament to prosecute the lawmaker, Prosecutor-General Ruslan Ryaboshapka said there was enough evidence to prove Dubnevych's guilt.Dubnevych said the allegations lacked evidence and that the case smacked of political populism.Ryaboshapka assured parliament prior to voting that he would not arrest Dubnevych in the legislative chamber.A bail hearing is scheduled for November 1 at the High Anti-Corruption Court. Prosecutors will ask to keep him either in custody or that bail be set at $3.75 million.If found guilty, Dubnevych could receive a prison sentence of seven to 12 years for "misappropriation, embezzlement of property, or seizure of property by abuse of office."named after the former president.