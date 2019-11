© Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool



"In 2019, Rosoboronexport has continued to strengthen its image of a reliable partner, a dynamic and flexible company, ready to conduct business efficiently even in the face of strong pressure from competitors. We successfully introduce financial instruments that make our cooperation with partners independent of adverse external factors," Mikheev said.

Russia completed the delivery of all components of S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey ahead of schedule, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said Friday."It bears fruit.," he said.Earlier, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Russia's S-400 in Turkey would be prepared for commissioning until next spring.Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the supply of Russian S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in September 2017. Russia completed the first shipment of S-400 components to Turkey in late July 2019. With the second state of the deliveries wrapping up in late September, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said that he did not rule out that Ankara may purchase an additional batch of S-400s if necessary.