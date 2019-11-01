Russian military police and Turkish border troops have started patrolling the areas along Syria-Turkey border. The patrols came as a part of a deal reached earlier this month by the presidents of the two countries.The mission began in the vicinity of al-Darbasiyah on Friday.Russia has deployed its military police for the job, while Turkey has apparently sent in border guards.Creation of the 'safe zone' was the stated goal of a Turkish mission in northeastern Syria, dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring,' which kicked off early this month. The campaign targeted Kurdish-led militias, considered to be "terrorists" by Ankara, who were in control of this part of Syria.