© Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images



"My solution is to say to Israel: You get $3.8 billion every single year. If you want military aid you're going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to the people of Gaza. I think it is fair to say that some of that $3.8 billion should go right now into humanitarian aid in Gaza."

"It is not anti-Semitism to say that the Netanyahu government has been racist. That's a fact. We have a right to say to the Israeli government that the U.S. and our taxpayers believe in human rights and democracy and we will not accept authoritarianism or racism."

Speaking at a conference Monday hosted by the liberal-leaning Jewish organization J Street, Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed support for leveraging billions of dollars in annual U.S. military aid to stop Israel's horrific treatment and occupation of the Palestinian people.Sanders, who is vying to become the first Jewish president in U.S. history, said:who he said is pursuing a racist and authoritarian agenda.