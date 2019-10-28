The Port Authority bus was stopped at a red light when a rectangular hole in the street opened up beneath it, swallowing the back half of the bus, Port Authority of Allegheny County officials said.
Only the driver and one passenger were on board when the bus fell in. Both were safely able to exit, and the lone passenger was being treated for minor injuries, the Port Authority reported.
Another car just behind the bus stopped short of the sinkhole, and the driver safely exited the vehicle, CNN affiliate KDKA reported.
A tow truck is on scene to drag the fallen bus out of the street.
UPDATE: The Blue Kia Optima has been safely removed from sink crew. Officials examining bus.— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 28, 2019
Contrary to some reports, there are no evacuation orders in place at this time. Subject to change. Updates to come. https://t.co/VHLaIn9UFO pic.twitter.com/D2iYgPnDcE