[They use social media to] undermine the mindset of what is America. America is optimistic, entrepreneurial, about the American dream and things can be better. And what they do with their poison is discourage - 'nobody is paying attention to you, it's no use for you to vote.'

Dark forces have tainted social media and turned optimistic, hopeful, Americans into unhappy voters, Nancy Pelosi has conveniently claimed. The House Speaker's explanation for the current political mood did not impress Twitter.The senior Democratic lawmaker told a crowd in Iowa on Saturday that any negative or ambivalent feelings about US politics likely stems from actors "inside and outside" the country who have "poisoned" social media.Paraphrasing Pelosi's rather disjointed remarks, journalist Michael Tracey noted:Her comments elicited considerable internet heckling, with Twitter users accusing Pelosi of deflecting criticism of her party.Others suggested that Pelosi was just bitter that social media users don't take orders from her "oligarch masters" - making the platforms far harder to control than traditional news outlets.