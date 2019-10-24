© Reuters/Yana Paskova



Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has said thatThe controversial 1917 law was rarely used in modern times until former US President Barack Obama dug it up to prosecute eight people accused of leaking to the media — more than all other US presidents combined. So far, Donald Trump has also used the law to prosecute eight whistleblowers, putting him on track to outdo Obama if he wins a second term in 2020.Snowden was himself charged under the Espionage Act for his major disclosures on mass surveillance by the US government.Sanders made the comments in an interview with the Intercept released on Tuesday. Asked whether it was right to prosecute whistleblowers using the law, Sander said,The Espionage Act was originally used to go after conscientious objectors in World War I —the Intercept wrote.tweeted Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation.Strangely, however, the Intercept reporter did not ask Sanders specifically about Julian Assange, who is awaiting a US extradition hearing in a British prison for exposing US war crimes in Iraq — and whose case is the most prominent and consequential example of the Espionage Act being used to quash whistleblowers and freedom of information.Instead the interviewer focused on the 'Ukrainegate' whistleblower, whose complaint about a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prompted an impeachment inquiry — and Reality Winner, the former NSA contractor who was sentenced to five years in prison for leaking classified information on alleged Russian 'interference' in the 2016 election.Ironically, many in the US establishment have been quick to express support for whistleblowers if they are revealing information that is damaging to Trump, but not so enthusiastic about defending Assange, who released information damaging to Trump's rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.Sanders' later defense of Assange stood in stark contrast to that of Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren, who condemned the Trump administration's move but also called Assange a "bad actor" who "should be held accountable."