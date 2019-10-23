Changing Climate Cited as Push for GMO Avocados

"Because of climate change, temperature might not be the same, humidity might not be the same, the soil might be different, new insects will come and diseases will come ... We need to be prepared to contend with all these inevitable challenges."

"There are avocados that grow in very hot places with little water, and there are avocados that grow more in rainy places ... If we can identify genes that confer heat tolerance and drought tolerance, then we can engineer the avocados for the future."

Other GE Fruits Already on the Market

GE Avocados May Not Be Labeled

"In its current form, categorical exemptions prevent this law from delivering the meaningful protections Americans deserve. Highly processed ingredients, many products of new genetic engineering techniques such as CRISPR and TALEN, and many meat and dairy products will not require disclosure."

"If you have an interesting tree that looks like it's good at resisting fungus, you can go in and look for genes that are particularly active in this avocado. If you can identify the genes that control resistance, and if you know where they are in the genome, you can try to change their regulation. There's major interest in developing disease-resistant rootstock on which elite cultivars are grafted."

There Are Hundreds of Varieties of Avocados

"Immediately after hybridization, you get these giant blocks of DNA from the parent plants. These blocks break up over many generations as you have more reproductive events that scramble the chromosomes.



But we don't see this scrambling in the Hass avocado. On chromosome 4, one whole arm appears to be Guatemalan, while the other is Mexican. We see big chunks of DNA in the Hass avocado that reflect its heritage."

"Florida's small [avocado] industry is focused on varieties like Choquette, Hall and Lulu — large, smooth-skinned fruits with juicy, sweet flesh popular among populations of Caribbean immigrants ...



Many Florida avocado lovers, in fact, dislike the California-grown varieties, sometimes describing them as 'oily.' Californians, though, may backpedal from the taste and texture of the low-fat Florida avocados — and call them 'watery.'"

