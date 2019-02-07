© REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo



Bayer said on Wednesday that farmers in France and Germany were digging up thousands of hectares of rapeseed fields after traces of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) banned for cultivation were found in seeds sold by the company.GMO crops are widely grown across the world, but they remain controversial in Europe, where very few varieties are authorized for growing and some countries like France have completely outlawed their cultivation, citing environmental risks.Dekalb was previously a Monsanto brand before the U.S. company was taken over by Bayer last year."We decided to immediately stop all rapeseed seed production in Argentina," she told Reuters in a phone interview.Bayer's Argentine rapeseed seeds were destined for the European market and represent 12 percent of its rapeseed supply for France, the company added.The order to destroy some crops is another blow for European rapeseed growers who had already cut sowings sharply due to dry weather.However, the area is small compared to the total French winter rapeseed area, which the farm ministry in December forecast at 1.23 million hectares. The corresponding German crop area is seen at close to 1 million hectares.