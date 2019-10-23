"Washington has chosen the present time for its military withdrawal from Syria because the [Iraqi] government is grappling with a crisis of public demonstrations and popular anger," al-Mahmadawi continued.

"I'm the one who did the capturing. I'm the one who knows more about it than you people or the fake pundits," Trump said.

"We have troops in towns in northeast Syria that are located next to the oil fields, the troops in those towns are not in the present phase of withdrawal," Esper told reporters in Afghanistan on Monday.

The US transfer of troops from Syria to Iraq is a plan for re-stationing ISIS terrorists in the country's western province of Anbar, a senior Iraqi lawmaker said.After withdrawing from Syria, the US troops will station at American military bases in Iraq, a senior member of the Iraqi parliament's Security and Defense Committee Karim al-Mahmadawi told the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website, adding that the whole transfer of troops is a plan to re-organize the ISIS in Iraq's western desert province of Anbar.The initial withdrawal of US forces from Syria on October 9 was followed by reports that hundreds of the ISIS prisoners had escaped from Kurdish prison camps amid the chaos of the Turkish incursion. Responding to critics on Monday, US President Donald Trump boasted that it was his administration that oversaw their capture in the first place.The future of the 1,000 or so American troops in Syria has remained unclear since the withdrawal was announced, and conflicting reports have circulated as to whether some will stay in Syria to "secure" its oil facilities.However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper noted earlier that some may remain behind to "guard" Syrian oil fields against possible seizure by ISIS terrorists.Even if Trump follows through with a complete pullout, some of the troops withdrawn may simply relocate to Iraq.Meanwhile, as Trump touts his withdrawal as a move towards ending the US' "endless wars" in the Middle East, thousands of American troops are preparing to deploy to Saudi Arabia, to guard its oil wealth against perceived "Iranian aggression".At the cabinet meeting, the president questioned what US troops were doing on Syrian land in the first place. He had no such qualms about the Saudi deployment, however, as he said that "Saudi Arabia has agreed to pay us for everything we're doing".