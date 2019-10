© UPI



Justin Trudeau is poised to serve another term as Canadian prime minister after his Liberal Party earned a plurality of seats in the general election, according to projections from CBC News.The official results will be announced once all of the votes are counted, according to NBC News . Trudeau's victory comes after polls indicated he would be pitted in a tight race against the Conservative Party's Andrew Scheer.A first-term prime minister with a parliamentary majority has not lost reelection in the past 84 years, according to NBC News.last week after dealing with several controversies during the campaign. A report from Time Magazine uncovered that"I shouldn't have done it, I should have known better, but I didn't," he said in September after the Time Magazine report. "And I'm really sorry."An ethics commissioner also foundThe prime minister maintained he was protecting Canadian jobs. Trueau promoted his agenda to fight climate change and instill social services, while Scheer advocated to abolish the carbon tax, Politico reported Trudeau has said his first action after reelection would be to reduce taxes for the middle class, specifically people earning less than $147,000 a year.