The Fed's Rescue Was Never Real

"When it becomes serious, you have to lie"

"I want to emphasize that growth of our balance sheet for reserve management purposes should in no way be confused with the large-scale asset purchase programs that we deployed after the financial crisis," he said. "Neither the recent technical issues nor the purchases of Treasury bills we are contemplating to resolve them should materially affect the stance of monetary policy."



"In no sense, is this QE," Powell said in a moderated discussion after delivering his speech.



"I think what the Fed Chairman decides to call it is inconsequential," Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist for U.S. institutional equities at INTL FCStone told MarketWatch. "From what's been discussed, it's exactly what was once called QE. They would be buying securities and increasing liquidity and that is easing. However you want to refer to it, ultimately it's supportive of equities," he said.



Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading said in an interview that balance-sheet expansion may be different because it will involve the purchasing of short-term government debt rather than long-term debt, but that the effect is to enable private banks to maintain larger balance sheets and take on more risk. "This is very QE-like," he said.



Things Are Now "Serious"