The Fed's Rescue Was Never Real

© Fred

"When it becomes serious, you have to lie"

"I want to emphasize that growth of our balance sheet for reserve management purposes should in no way be confused with the large-scale asset purchase programs that we deployed after the financial crisis," he said. "Neither the recent technical issues nor the purchases of Treasury bills we are contemplating to resolve them should materially affect the stance of monetary policy."



"In no sense, is this QE," Powell said in a moderated discussion after delivering his speech.



(Source - Bloomberg)

"I think what the Fed Chairman decides to call it is inconsequential," Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist for U.S. institutional equities at INTL FCStone told MarketWatch. "From what's been discussed, it's exactly what was once called QE. They would be buying securities and increasing liquidity and that is easing. However you want to refer to it, ultimately it's supportive of equities," he said.



Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading said in an interview that balance-sheet expansion may be different because it will involve the purchasing of short-term government debt rather than long-term debt, but that the effect is to enable private banks to maintain larger balance sheets and take on more risk. "This is very QE-like," he said.



(Source - MarketWatch)

Things Are Now "Serious"

The recent statements from the Federal Reserve and the other major world central banks (the ECB, BoJ, BoE and PBoC) are alarming because their actions are completely out of alignment with what they're telling us. Their words seek to soothe us that "everything's fine" and the global economy is doing quite well. But their behavior reflects a desperate anxiety.On October 4, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell publicly claimed the US economy is "in a good place" . Yet somehow, despite the US banking system already having approximately $1.5 trillion in reserves, theDo drastic, urgent measures like this reflect an economy that's "in a good place"?Remember, after a full decade of providing "emergency stimulus measures" the US Federal Reserve stopped its quantitative easing program (aka, printing money) a few years back.But that cessation was meaningless. Because theto take over the Fed's stimulus baton and started aggressively growing its own balance sheet — keeping the global pool of new money growing.Let's look at the data. First, we see here how the Fed indeed stopped growing its balance sheet in 2014:And we can note other important insights in this chart.For starters, you can clearly see how in 2008, the Fed printed up more money in just a few weeks than it had in the nearly 100 years of operations prior.The flat parts of the curve in this chart are where the Fed paused its printing efforts. And at each of these plateaus, without the tailwind of fresh new hundreds of $billions created from thin air, the equity markets stopped rising and even (gasp!) threatened to decline.The above chart is really a monument to failure.Collectively, these efforts have horsewhipped stocks and bonds higher and higher over the past decade — which was the intent. But it seems the higher they go (and thus further distorted from their underlying valuation fundamentals), the Fed becomes ever more frightened of a correction.So now let's look at what happened afterWe can clearly see in the chart below that when the Fed stopped its printing in 2014, the ECB stepped right in and carried things on until this year:During the years of ECB printing (and printing by other world central banks)That is, until the ECB slowed its efforts in late 2018, as the Federal Reserve was raising its federal funds rate.And what happened in late 2018? The markets started rolling over fast and hard.Panicked, the central banks have rushed back to "rescue" the system. And in the process, are showing thatLooking again at the Fed's balance sheet:We see that, starting in 2017, the Fed began the slow process of trying to remove some of the liquidity it has injected into the system over the past decade.Worried about recessionary signs and wobbly stocks (still within a few percentages of their all-time highs, mind you),The stock market is a terrifically poor instrument by which to try and guide anything (except the growth in apparent wealth of the ultra-rich - it's very good at that).Remember, the Fed stopped printing and began raising rates in order to build up some wiggle room to deal with the next recession when it inevitably arrives.The last rate hike was in January and the Fed is now back to lowering rates. With the federal funds rate at a measly 2.0% today and likely headed lower from here, the Fed has practically no wiggle room to speak of at this point:The above is a quote from Claude Junker, of the EU technocracy, explaining ( in 2014 ) why he believed lying is necessary during financial emergencies.Fast forward to last week. Whenhe came off sounding like he'd ripped a page out of Junker's playbook.Well, what about the fact that the Fed is conjuring $60 billion of new money into existence each month and shoving that into the banking system?You mean other than those similarities, it's definitely not QE, Jerome?Even Wall Street agrees with me:Yes, this is "very QE-like." Indistinguishably QE-like.Further, it has to be noted that the decision to suddenly restart the QE program was made mid-cycle, that is between FOMC meetings.So, from my perch: something BIG and concerning is afoot in the economy, the Fed is secretly panicking, and they're lying to us about it.Here in late 2019, both the Federal Reserve and the ECB are now both easing again - or back toas I prefer to label it.Perhaps a definition is in order.When printing money,But what's actually happening is thatIt's critical to understand that the central banks cannot print up prosperity.So the key question to be asking now is:Well, here in the US, we already know that it's the tippy-top 0.1% that is doing almost all of the 'winning.' The next 0.9% are doing pretty well, too.This enrages me enormously. It's such an obvious scam to reveal, but somehow the US press is entirely NOT up to the task.For some insane reason, it has become normalized for the ultra-wealthy to grab everything for themselves, leaving little left over for today's lower classes or for future generations. When did such magnificent greed become normal? How is any of this okay with anybody?In other words,By now the central banks should have realized that their efforts to perpetually boost asset prices are unraveling the main social contracts upon which our very social stability and relative political peace rest.But if they have, they aren't demonstrating any signs of it. Instead, they're still pretending everything is "in a good place."The pressures of instability continue to mount exponentially the more the central planners try to contain and (literally) paper over them.It's no longer an issue of keeping stock prices attractively high.The central planners' extractive policies are now manifesting in all of these ills.How much longer can they keep the system from exploding outside their control?In Part 2: Why The Fed Will Fail, we look closely at the key economic indicators that are convincing us that there's not much time left before things violently correct.At tipping points like now,