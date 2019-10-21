© Reuters/Jorge Silva



Wanton interference in other countries' affairs will never win. Interfering in other countries' domestic affairs, instigating a color revolution or even attempts to subvert the legitimate governments of other countries are the real causes of wars and unrest in different regions [around the world].

Beijing has taken a not-so-subtle swipe at Washington, lambasting unnamed countries for using color revolutions and "big sticks" to meddle in the internal affairs of China and other nations.Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe took aim at the United States - without calling out Washington by name - during an address at the Xiangshan Forum, China's annual conference on security and defense issues, on Monday.Without getting into specifics, he decried nations which "wield their big sticks", such as sanctions, to exert "maximum pressure" on their rivals."The Chinese people don't buy such intimidation and we are not afraid [to fight]," he added.The Chinese foreign ministry has issued regular warnings to its American counterparts, telling the Trump administration that it should not "stick their noses in our affairs."The White House "firmly rejects" the notion that the US is sponsoring or inciting the demonstrations.Originally motivated by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, the increasingly violent protests have taken a broader anti-Beijing angle.