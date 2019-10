© AP/Andrew Harnik



"Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president's stark message to the Ukrainian president," the three chairmen wrote. "These reports have also raised significant questions about your efforts to press Ukrainian officials to change the management structure at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company to benefit individuals involved with Rudy Giuliani's push to get Ukrainian officials to interfere in our 2020 election."

Energy Secretary Rick Perry notified President Trump on Thursday that he intends to leave his job soon, two administration sources familiar with the matter said.Perry was traveling with the president to Texas when he shared the news aboard Air Force One. Speaking to reporters later Thursday, Trump called Perry "outstanding" and announced, "We already have his replacement." But, Trump said Perry would stay on until the end of the year."It's his time. Two years is a long time," Trump said. "We have the man ... we're going to be putting in Rick's place."Fox News is told Perry had planned to resign at the end of the year.which are currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry -- raising questions as to whether the probe factored into his announcement Thursday.Perry was scheduled to attend an energy conference overseas with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified Thursday in Democrats' inquiry. A Capitol Hill source and an official at the Energy Department told Fox News that Perry is still slated to head to Brussels and the Middle East next week as planned.They said Perry was one of a handful of officials working this matter hand-in-glove with Trump and the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.Perry had disputed reports that he was planning to leave the administration in an interview Wednesday with The Wall Street Journal. But, he reportedly left the door open, saying he expected to be at the Energy Department at Thanksgiving, but giving a less definitive answer when asked whether he'd be there through the end of the year.In their subpoena, the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committeesThe lawmakers set a deadline for Oct. 18.in which Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was employed by a Ukrainian gas company. Hunter obtained the highly lucrative role despite no relevant expertise while his father, as vice president, was overseeing Ukraine policy.Perry said in the Journal interview that"Visit with Rudy," Perry recalled Trump telling him. He told the paper that Trump was not convinced that Kiev had "straightened up" its act.Shaylyn Hynes, a spokeswoman for Perry, has saidpart of a long-term effort to lessen the political control Russia has wielded through its dominance of the fuel supply.Hynes said the Energy Department received a letter from the House committees and was reviewing it.Republicans, meanwhile, praised Perry's role in the Trump administration, as well as his leadership as governor of Texas. Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said in a statement: