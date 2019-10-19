© AFP



Full access

Erdan plans to offer the most extreme Israeli settlers, who seek to rebuild the Temple, total and free access to Al-Aqsa

A 'revolutionary change'

Erdan's tenure as minister has encouraged radical Jewish extremists to expect that a 'comprehensive revolutionary change' in status might be imminent

Likud leadership battle

The religious zealots have hijacked the political class and moulded it to their own religious-supremacist specifications

Historical fallacy

In Israel, religious conflict is the pursuit of political supremacy by other means.