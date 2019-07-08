© Sebastian Scheiner/Associated Press



The [Israeli political] establishment comes in and takes over and turns an 'outpost' [established by a small group of extremists] into a settlement and then a city. The Haram El-Sharif or Temple Mount compound will be the same. These zealots, young and old are the cutting edge of Zionist ideologues and they do the 'dirty work.' Now they do not seem so radical any more and soon the state will come in full force."

Shlomo Goren: The man who lit the match

According to halakha (Jewish religious law), anyone who enters the mount will be punished by karet — death sentence carried out by God. This decision has been reinforced in innumerable rulings. One was handed down by the chief rabbinate after the capture of the Mount during the Six-Day War in 1967... And this custom is followed by the vast majority of ultra-Orthodox rabbis."

The Temple Mount Faithful

The Jewish Underground

They are more devoted to their idea. It's exactly what you see with Hamas or Hezbollah. A religious person who believes he is commanded from on high can't compromise on that command. A secular person is more pragmatic to begin with. But they have one goal: to turn Israel into a Jewish state governed by religious Jewish law, to perpetuate the occupation and to rescind liberal laws."

The "Moderate" facade of the Temple Institute

Through the years, the more I studied the more I began to understand that we had only ourselves and our own inaction to hold accountable: God does not intend for us to wait for a day of miracles. We are expected to act. We must accomplish that with which we have been charged: to do all in our power to prepare for the rebuilding of the Holy Temple, and the renewal of the divine service."

The State of Israel can be only one thing — a state with a Temple at its center. Otherwise it is no different from any other state. All of today's troubles originate in the sin of abandoning the Temple Mount and the site of the Holy Temple...The Holy Temple is the solution to all of our problems."

The mainstreaming of these fringe [Temple Activist] groups is possible only because within the mainstream in Israel there is a desire to see the Temple 'restored.' The mythical narrative of King David and King Solomon and his magnificent temple are taught as history, and so even secular Israelis see this as a symbol of their identity and a right. This is taught in schools, through Israeli folk songs, etc. Furthermore, among the 'tour' organizers and the Temple activists there have always been non-religious Israelis."

From extremist to "civil rights" movement

As soon as the Arabs harm someone on the Temple Mount, the prime minister will wake up and it will be too late...Violence is escalating every day, and the police are simply helpless. Police impotence leads to violence...Bibi is tying their hands and the Jordanians are tying their hands." (emphasis added)

Their [the Temple Activists] entire discourse is now about their rights, and the denial of the rights of Jewish [people] to freedom of worship, etc. This works well in promoting them as more moderate and friendly and as victims of a reality that once again discriminates against Jews. They realize that what is working for the Palestinians is the fact that their narrative is framed as an injustice and they now do the same. You hear them complaining that while the world, and even the Israeli "Left," stand for Palestinian rights, they — once again — don't stand for the rights of Jews."

Powerful mainstream proponents

Today there's a lobby in the Knesset ... many members of the Knesset that are constantly speaking about Jewish rights to pray on the Temple Mount. There are members of the Knesset that actually talk about rebuilding the Holy Temple. Do you realize that 20 years ago these people wouldn't have been given a moment on prime time television to say these things. They would have been laughed out."

Netanyahu's dance

Recently, Netanyahu brought two new members into his cabinet — Bezalel Smotrich and Rafi Peretz. They are from the heart of the settler, religious Zionist, messianic, Temple movement. They are clear about their political goals and are not shy about stating their goals.



They talk about giving the "Arabs of Israel," as they call the Palestinians, three options: surrender and live without rights in a Jewish state, leave, or die. They make no secret of their desire to build a temple in place of Al-Aqsa. Netanyahu brought them in only because he agrees with them, shares their vision, but cannot express it as they do for fear of losing his international standing as a 'statesman.'"

Mainstreaming the apocalypse

Whitney Webb is a MintPress News journalist based in Chile. She has contributed to several independent media outlets including Global Research, EcoWatch, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has made several radio and television appearances and is the 2019 winner of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism.