© Stefan Rousseau | PA Images | Getty Images



Deal already in doubt

Negotiators from the U.K. and EU reached a draft Brexit deal in 11th-hour talks Thursday, although there are serious doubts that the agreement will be approved by U.K. lawmakers back in Westminster. Sterling rose on news after the U.K. made concessions over the Irish border, an issue that had proven to be the biggest obstacle to a deal. The pound was 0.8% higher against the dollar , at $1.2929, reaching a five-month high but soon trimmed those gains as opposition parties in the U.K voiced their concerns. "We have a great new Brexit deal," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. He called on British lawmakers to back the deal when it's put before Parliament on Saturday.European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the deal "fair and balanced."The "Withdrawal Agreement" was also approved by EU leaders at their summit on Thursday, but it still needs to pass U.K. lawmakers at the weekend. The EU Parliament will also have to ratify the deal at an as yet unspecified date.Speaking after the deal was announced, Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, said the deal was the result of intense work from both negotiating teams. "We have delivered together," he said. Giving further details on the deal , Barnier said thatThat removed what had been a key issue for both sides. He added that Northern Ireland would remain aligned to some EU rules, notably related to goods.The dealJohnson faced a Saturday deadline by law to request an extension to the current Brexit departure date of Oct. 31 had no deal been reached. However, Juncker has implied that EU leaders This sets up a complicated and difficult day for the U.K. Parliament on Saturday. There are doubts a deal will be approved in Westminster, with opposition parties already criticizing it.While details of the new deal remain scant, the U.K. opposition Labour party said in a statement that "from what we know,and still advocated a second referendum.A key ally of the government, the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), has already responded by saying that it cannot support the deal., which were designed to give Northern Ireland a say over its relationship with the EU post-Brexit. The DUP has repeatedly opposed any plans that would see it treated differently from the U.K. after Brexit.British MPs had rejected a Brexit deal reached by Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, three times because of objections to the Irish "backstop" issue. This was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland if the U.K. and EU couldn't agree on a trade deal in a post-Brexit transition.