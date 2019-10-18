© REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Next year's gathering of the G-7 will be held at the Trump Doral resort in Florida, the White House announced, despite objections from Democrats that using a property owned by the president violates emoluments prohibitions.Trump National Doral Miami was chosen as the site of the June 2020 summit, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday. Three other sites were considered, including two in Utah and one in Hawaii.President Donald Trump had brought up Doral as the possible venue at the August G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, to a chorus of objections from media and Democrats.Mulvaney said Trump will not profit from the event "in any way, shape or form."Asked if there was precedent for holding such a summit at a property owned by a president, Mulvaney said that no previous president has owned a venue that would qualify.The Doral resort was built in the 1960s, but had fallen on hard times by 2012, when Trump - a billionaire real-estate developer before he ran for office - bought it out of bankruptcy for $150 million. He reportedly invested another $250 million into renovating the resort by 2016.