"I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in. A lot of the things we talk about have to do with Russia, I could certainly see it being the G8 again, if someone would make that motion, I would be disposed to think about it favorably."

"I guess President Obama because Putin outsmarted him. President Obama thought it wasn't a good thing to have Russia in, so he wanted Russia out."

Just days before heading to the G7 Summit in France for allowing Russia to rejoin the group of the world's advanced economies.citing Russian aggression in Europe and in particular Ukraine President Trump said Tuesday at the White House:In 2014, President Barack Obama and other the member nations booted Russia out of what was then the G8 as a rebuke to Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea and its support for Russian-led separatists in eastern Ukraine.But Trump suggested Tuesday that Obama wanted Putin out because he had been "outsmarted" by Putin.A diplomatic source briefed on the G7 preparations saidInstead, finding ways to support the country's new president in the face of ongoing Russian interference will be a priority for the meeting, the source said.Despite that opposition,The G7 members are the U.S., France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the United Kingdom. France is hosting the annual summit of the group's heads of state this weekend in the resort city of Biarritz.A spokesperson for the Kremlin turned down the offer, saying the country was not interested at the time.Trump has repeatedly called for closer ties with Moscow, even as his administration has increased sanctions on its defense and intelligence sectors and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.