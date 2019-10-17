© Akhilesh Kumar

"This water belongs to farmers of Haryana, Rajasthan and the country and we will get it," he says.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India would put to use its share of water from the rivers flowing to Pakistan and ensure that every single drop is used for country's farmer. The work on this had started."For the last 70 years, the waters that belonged to India and farmers of Haryana were going to Pakistan. Modi will stop it and bring it to your households," he said."This water belongs to farmers of Haryana, Rajasthan and the country and we will get it.. Work towards realisation of this has been started and I am committed towards it. Modi will fight your battle," he asserted.