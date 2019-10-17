Society's Child
Chicago public school teachers on strike as union and mayor fail to reach deal
Chicago Tribune
Thu, 17 Oct 2019 11:45 UTC
In announcing the Chicago Teachers Union's first open-ended walkout since 2012, President Jesse Sharkey said teachers and school support staff deserve "to have pay and benefits that give us dignity and respect. I don't think we are there on that yet."
Even before the formal decision to strike, the union's overtures toward a walkout prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago schools chief Janice Jackson to preemptively cancel Thursday classes, though the hundreds of schools in the district will remain open for children who need a safe place to go.
Lightfoot told reporters after the official word came down Wednesday night that she was "disappointed" with CTU's decision.
"We will remain at the table," Lightfoot said. "We hope CTU will as well. I hope this work stoppage will end soon."
The union has stressed that, in addition to a compensation and benefits package it thinks is fair, it wants to use its contract as a mechanism to improve conditions for teachers, students and their families.
Sharkey said late Wednesday that union members "want to make this a short strike." But he also said "we intend to be on strike until someone comes with good faith and we can earnestly say that looks like a solution to us, that's going to make ... conditions better, not just something that's going to appease us and get us back in the door."
About 300,000 CPS students and their families will be affected by the strike, as well as about 25,000 teachers. Another 7,000 support staff members — including security personnel, custodians, special education classroom assistants and bus aides — announced earlier Wednesday evening that they would join teachers on the picket lines after they, too, failed to reach a contract agreement with the city.
However, Chicago Park District employees who had also set a strike date for Thursday called off their plans when they inked a tentative deal Wednesday. That avoided what would have been the group's first-ever labor walkout.
In calling off classes, Lightfoot said she couldn't accept the CTU's demands, saying they would cost $2.5 billion that the city can't afford.
She said she and her administration "value the workers. ... Honoring that value is who I am and what I stand for. But I also must be responsible for the taxpayers who pay for everything that goes on."
The mayor also said Wednesday that the union has been "signaling to us for a long time that they intended to strike."
"We've tried despite that to work through as many issues as possible to meet them on as many of their demands as we responsibly could," she added.
And even as the CTU's House of Delegates was still in its meeting Wednesday to decide whether to formalize the strike, the union gave another indication that it was on, tweeting that its 2012 walkout "inspired a movement. Tomorrow, we do it all over again."
When the meeting ended at CTU headquarters, delegates streamed out of the building carrying strike signs, saying they were ready for Thursday. As members of the media were led into the building for a news conference, a wave of red-shirted union members stood beneath projections reading in big bold letters: "ON STRIKE. Pickets at all schools and CPS headquarters at 6:30 a.m."
In announcing the preemptive cancellation of classes, Jackson said the decision was made on the expectation that the union's House of Delegates would go along with their bargaining team's recommendation to go forward with a strike.
"We're assuming that the House of Delegates will vote today to move forward with a strike, and as a result all classes and after school activities will be canceled tomorrow," Jackson said. "This includes team practices and competitions, tutoring, field trips, internships, Parent University activities and all other community activities."
Jackson stressed the schools will remain open and meals will be served to children who need a place to go. Other organizations like parks and libraries are also offering programming for CPS schoolchildren. More details here. Charter and contract schools in Chicago will remain open.
One big priority for the union has been placing more social workers, counselors, librarians and nurses in schools, as well as staff who can assist thousands of schoolchildren who don't have a permanent residence. In recent days, though, the CTU has said members might be open to a phase-in of those positions if it started with schools in areas where children are more likely to experience trauma.
But the issues at stake go well beyond that, extending to compensation, particularly for classroom assistants and veteran teachers; paid prep time for teachers; and class sizes. The union has rejected an offer for 16% raises over a five-year contract and wants 15% over three years.
Wednesday, ahead of the resumption of talks, the sides traded sharp words in dueling news conferences, with the union questioning Lightfoot's "role in the city" and the mayor saying the union has "been signaling to us for a long time that they intended to strike."
CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates told reporters: "Negotiating in good faith means that we reach a settlement. If (Lightfoot) cannot land a deal with teachers then you have to question her role with the city."
Lightfoot's strategy, Davis Gates said, "is to take back everything that we have won in previous contracts and hand it back. ... We are holding her accountable."
Lightfoot wouldn't say how long she expects the strike to last.
"I don't want to speculate about that," Lightfoot said. "I think we need to get back to the table and get the outstanding issues resolved as quickly as possible."
She reiterated her argument that she's put a good deal on the table for the union, highlighting a 16% raise for teachers and 38% raise for support staff.
"Without question, the deal we put on the table is the best in the Chicago Teacher Union's history," Lightfoot said.
She also said her team has proposed more than 80 changes to the contract on issues requested by the union, including enforceable targets on class sizes in high-poverty schools and staffing level support.
"They wanted us to put it in writing, and that's exactly what we did," Lightfoot said. "At every turn, we bent over backwards to meet the union's needs and deliver a contract that reflects our shared values and visions for our schools and the support of our students."
As the daughter of a union steelworker, Lightfoot said she believes in collective bargaining and the right to strike. But today, "it is clear that this is not one of those moments."
Despite the union publicly saying that its two big unresolved issues are class size and staffing, Lightfoot said they've raised additional bargaining issues behind the scenes that aren't economically feasible. The union also wants to shorten classroom time for 30 minutes in the morning, Lightfoot said.
"We won't do that," Lightfoot said. "We will not cheat our children out of instructional time. I won't agree to any changes that do that."
Beyond the 16% raises offered by Lightfoot, the union wants an additional $230 million in teacher pay over the course of the contract, the mayor said. She also said the union wants to "go back to wasteful practices, like getting paid out for unused sick leave, which would cost CPS $25 million a year conservatively."
"We can't agree to that. CPS finances are still recovering from the brink of insolvency, and we do not have unlimited funds," Lightfoot said. "Our offer to teachers and support staff is responsible to taxpayers."
CPS Board President Miguel Del Valle said he believes the union "at this point has stopped bargaining in good faith."
"I encourage them to go back to the bargaining table and resolve this as quickly as possible so that the work stoppage does not last long," Del Valle said. "We don't want a long work stoppage."